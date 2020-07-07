Rent Calculator
704 Norris Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
704 Norris Ave
704 Norris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
704 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Brick 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with space to spare inside and out.
This dreamy home features polished original hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. This home is great for any renter who is looking for complete comfort!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Norris Ave have any available units?
704 Norris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 704 Norris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
704 Norris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Norris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 704 Norris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 704 Norris Ave offer parking?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 704 Norris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Norris Ave have a pool?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 704 Norris Ave have accessible units?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Norris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Norris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Norris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
