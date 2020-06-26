6847 Constitution Lane

Amenities
Located in the sought-after Quail Hollow area, this end unit lives like a single-family home! Features include wood floors, crown and chair rail moldings, and a kitchen with granite counter tops and a tile backsplash. The first floor houses a formal living room, a formal dining room, and a family room with a fireplace and French doors that open to the enclosed courtyard complete with a storage closet. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite boasts his-and-hers closets. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewage, trash, lawn maintenance, two reserved parking spaces and access to the community pool and tennis courts! Pets conditional.