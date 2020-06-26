All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
6847 Constitution Lane
6847 Constitution Lane

6847 Constitution Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6847 Constitution Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Located in the sought-after Quail Hollow area, this end unit lives like a single-family home! Features include wood floors, crown and chair rail moldings, and a kitchen with granite counter tops and a tile backsplash. The first floor houses a formal living room, a formal dining room, and a family room with a fireplace and French doors that open to the enclosed courtyard complete with a storage closet. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite boasts his-and-hers closets. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewage, trash, lawn maintenance, two reserved parking spaces and access to the community pool and tennis courts! Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 Constitution Lane have any available units?
6847 Constitution Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 Constitution Lane have?
Some of 6847 Constitution Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 Constitution Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6847 Constitution Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 Constitution Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6847 Constitution Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6847 Constitution Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6847 Constitution Lane offers parking.
Does 6847 Constitution Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 Constitution Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 Constitution Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6847 Constitution Lane has a pool.
Does 6847 Constitution Lane have accessible units?
No, 6847 Constitution Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 Constitution Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 Constitution Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
