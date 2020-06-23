All apartments in Charlotte
6647 Rothchild Drive
6647 Rothchild Drive

6647 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6647 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Excellent 3BR, 2.5Bath Townhome in Beverly Crest, prime location close to Arboretum. Freshly painted. Large kitchen on Main level opens into living room and dining area. Top level boasts great sized bedrooms and master suite w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. Private and wooded patio in backyard, along with outdoor storage area. Neighborhood has lot of amenities: pool, playground, tennis & basket ball courts and walking trails. Close to Shopping Center and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6647 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6647 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6647 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6647 Rothchild Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6647 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6647 Rothchild Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6647 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6647 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6647 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6647 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6647 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6647 Rothchild Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6647 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6647 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6647 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6647 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6647 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6647 Rothchild Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
