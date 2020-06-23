6647 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

Excellent 3BR, 2.5Bath Townhome in Beverly Crest, prime location close to Arboretum. Freshly painted. Large kitchen on Main level opens into living room and dining area. Top level boasts great sized bedrooms and master suite w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. Private and wooded patio in backyard, along with outdoor storage area. Neighborhood has lot of amenities: pool, playground, tennis & basket ball courts and walking trails. Close to Shopping Center and Restaurants.