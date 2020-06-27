All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6632 Woodthrush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6632 Woodthrush Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:01 PM

6632 Woodthrush Drive

6632 Woodthrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6632 Woodthrush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
6632 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6632 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Woodthrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 Woodthrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 Woodthrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte