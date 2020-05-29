All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

6313 Gatesville Ln

Location

6313 Gatesville Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Ballantyne area property with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Sweet hardwoods downstairs with formal dining room, living room and great room with fireplace. Breakfast area attached to open kitchen leading outside to new patio and private back yard. Great tree lined , friendly neighborhood located very close to shopping and restaurants. Minutes to 485. Attached to great schools.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 Gatesville Ln have any available units?
6313 Gatesville Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
