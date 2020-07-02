All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6205 Judas Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6205 Judas Tree Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:57 PM

6205 Judas Tree Lane

6205 Judas Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6205 Judas Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have any available units?
6205 Judas Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6205 Judas Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Judas Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Judas Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Judas Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Judas Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Judas Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte