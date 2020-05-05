All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:55 PM

6020 Veckman Court

6020 Veckman Court · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Veckman Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated, spacious home is located in the popular Hidden Creek community! Walk into the front foyer that leads you to a separate dining nook to the right and into the completely updated galley kitchen. This cozy kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen flows right into the great big living room featuring a fireplace and another dining area/ office area. There are two bedrooms downstairs, one with high ceilings and an adjoining full bathroom. And one being the Master bedroom boasting a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a loft area plus two very spacious bedrooms and another FULL bathroom. That's THREE FULL bathrooms! All this home needs is your personal stamp, so be sure to apply online at www.msrenewal.com for the chance to make this place your next home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Veckman Court have any available units?
6020 Veckman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Veckman Court have?
Some of 6020 Veckman Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Veckman Court currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Veckman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Veckman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Veckman Court is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Veckman Court offer parking?
No, 6020 Veckman Court does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Veckman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Veckman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Veckman Court have a pool?
No, 6020 Veckman Court does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Veckman Court have accessible units?
No, 6020 Veckman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Veckman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Veckman Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
