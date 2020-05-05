6020 Veckman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully updated, spacious home is located in the popular Hidden Creek community! Walk into the front foyer that leads you to a separate dining nook to the right and into the completely updated galley kitchen. This cozy kitchen comes complete with all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen flows right into the great big living room featuring a fireplace and another dining area/ office area. There are two bedrooms downstairs, one with high ceilings and an adjoining full bathroom. And one being the Master bedroom boasting a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a loft area plus two very spacious bedrooms and another FULL bathroom. That's THREE FULL bathrooms! All this home needs is your personal stamp, so be sure to apply online at www.msrenewal.com for the chance to make this place your next home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.