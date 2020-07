Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great floor plan with open kitchen that super big with tons of cabinets and a pantry. Opens to great room with a FP. Custom paint colors, hardwood style floors, tile and carpet. Master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets, sitting area, skylight. Master bath has dual vanities, walk in tile shower with bench, custom tile throughout. Sep soaking tub. ALL THREE bedrooms have a full bath! Kitchen is super big with tons of cabinets and a pantry.