5918 The Plaza Road

Amenities
RENOVATIONS FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! New roof (2016), totally remodeled, updated, and upgraded throughout! Large bedrooms, Open common-area floor plan, kitchen tastefully remodeled with fresh granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Buy Like-new in one of Charlotte's most promising, established, transitional neighborhoods. A stone's throw from restaurants, shops, and communities of Plaza Midwood and NODA (Without the expense)! Minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This is a must-see!