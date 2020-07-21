5918 The Plaza Road

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATIONS FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! New roof (2016), totally remodeled, updated, and upgraded throughout! Large bedrooms, Open common-area floor plan, kitchen tastefully remodeled with fresh granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Buy Like-new in one of Charlotte's most promising, established, transitional neighborhoods. A stone's throw from restaurants, shops, and communities of Plaza Midwood and NODA (Without the expense)! Minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This is a must-see!