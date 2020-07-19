Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

5816 Brookhaven Road Available 02/05/19 For Rent in Montclaire Sub of Charlotte, NC. Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath. - Located in Montclaire. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Absolutely beautiful home just completely remodeled. New kitchen appliances. New Baths. Private Bedroom on the lower level with a full bathroom. Den has ceramic tile floors. Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and the Breakfast area. Large fenced rear yard. Conveniently located just minutes for South Park. A Must See!!!



Head South on Park Road. From Uptown TR on Archdale. TR on Shady View. TL on Brookhaven. Home is on the Right.



(RLNE3419772)