Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:35 PM

514 East 35th Street

514 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 East 35th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Community features:
Bike Racks
Off Street Parking Lot
24 Hour Maintenance
Community Porch/Patio

Apartment Amenities:
Washer/Dryer
9-20’ Ceilings
Open Floor Plans
Large Private Balconies*
Dual Flush Water Closets
Hardwood styled flooring
Energy Efficient Appliances
Central Air Conditioning
Cable/Internet Ready
Ceiling Fan*
Range/Oven
Refrigerator Included

Pet Policy"
The following breeds are restricted at this community: American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Akita, Alaska Malamute, Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canario, Wolf-Hybrids, or any animal mixed with a restricted breed. Additional pet and breed restrictions may apply at this community. Exotic pets are strictly prohibited. Any pet may be denied for any reason at management's discretion. Pets must be fully house trained. Non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent may be required. If you have pets, please see your leasing representative for more information. These restrictions and fee requirements do not apply to qualified service or assistance animals.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 East 35th Street have any available units?
514 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 East 35th Street have?
Some of 514 East 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 East 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 East 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 East 35th Street offers parking.
Does 514 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 East 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 514 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 514 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
