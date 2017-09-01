514 East 35th Street

Amenities
Community features:
Bike Racks
Off Street Parking Lot
24 Hour Maintenance
Community Porch/Patio
Apartment Amenities:
Washer/Dryer
9-20’ Ceilings
Open Floor Plans
Large Private Balconies*
Dual Flush Water Closets
Hardwood styled flooring
Energy Efficient Appliances
Central Air Conditioning
Cable/Internet Ready
Ceiling Fan*
Range/Oven
Refrigerator Included
NOTE: Photos are general property pictures and may not be of exact unit listed.
Pet Policy"
The following breeds are restricted at this community: American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Akita, Alaska Malamute, Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pincher, Presa Canario, Wolf-Hybrids, or any animal mixed with a restricted breed. Additional pet and breed restrictions may apply at this community. Exotic pets are strictly prohibited. Any pet may be denied for any reason at management's discretion. Pets must be fully house trained. Non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent may be required. If you have pets, please see your leasing representative for more information. These restrictions and fee requirements do not apply to qualified service or assistance animals.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.