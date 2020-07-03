All apartments in Charlotte
5109 Abode Lilly Ln
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:35 AM

5109 Abode Lilly Ln

5109 Abode Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Abode Lily Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This spacious home as a total of 6 bedrooms: a spacious main level guest room with full bathroom, and 5 bedrooms including the Master on the 2nd level. Huge master suite with an amazing walk in closet and deluxe bath with garden tub/separate shower and dual sinks. Tile in baths. The bonus room can be used as a 6th bedroom and includes a closet. The home features 3 full bathrooms, one down and two upstairs. Property has spacious fenced back yard. Beautiful gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast bay window area overlooks the patio and yard. Wood flooring on the main, fireplace in living room. Large laundry room, open floor plan, and lots of space to move around in this well designed home. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have any available units?
5109 Abode Lilly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have?
Some of 5109 Abode Lilly Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Abode Lilly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Abode Lilly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Abode Lilly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln offers parking.
Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln has a pool.
Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have accessible units?
No, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Abode Lilly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Abode Lilly Ln has units with dishwashers.

