5109 Abode Lilly Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This spacious home as a total of 6 bedrooms: a spacious main level guest room with full bathroom, and 5 bedrooms including the Master on the 2nd level. Huge master suite with an amazing walk in closet and deluxe bath with garden tub/separate shower and dual sinks. Tile in baths. The bonus room can be used as a 6th bedroom and includes a closet. The home features 3 full bathrooms, one down and two upstairs. Property has spacious fenced back yard. Beautiful gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast bay window area overlooks the patio and yard. Wood flooring on the main, fireplace in living room. Large laundry room, open floor plan, and lots of space to move around in this well designed home. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.