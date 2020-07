Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Cozy move in ready Townhome located in the popular Prosperity Place Complex! - Two bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story, end unit Townhome with great features including fireplace, bay window, dual master bedrooms, one with a garden tub and vaulted ceiling and upgraded flooring on the main floor. Relax on the deck or enjoy the community pool. Close to restaurants and shopping.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5107842)