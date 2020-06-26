417 Church St

Amenities

FOURTH WARD UPTOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST! Two level, 2 bedroom with open floor plan. Living room features fireplace and boasts a large enclosed patio area, great for entertaining! Unit recently updated with paint, carpet, granite in kitchen & bath and new fixtures. Large, open kitchen with center island. Large private deck.



Water Included! Only Additional Utility is Electric and Internet/Cable!



TWO BLOCKS FROM CENTER CITY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING UPTOWN HAS TO OFFER. WALK TO WORK, SHOPPING AND DINING!