All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 417 Church St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
417 Church St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 Church St

417 N Church St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

417 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FOURTH WARD UPTOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST! Two level, 2 bedroom with open floor plan. Living room features fireplace and boasts a large enclosed patio area, great for entertaining! Unit recently updated with paint, carpet, granite in kitchen & bath and new fixtures. Large, open kitchen with center island. Large private deck.

Water Included! Only Additional Utility is Electric and Internet/Cable!

TWO BLOCKS FROM CENTER CITY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING UPTOWN HAS TO OFFER. WALK TO WORK, SHOPPING AND DINING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Church St have any available units?
417 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Church St have?
Some of 417 Church St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
417 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 417 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 417 Church St offer parking?
No, 417 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 417 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Church St have a pool?
No, 417 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 417 Church St have accessible units?
No, 417 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte