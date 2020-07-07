Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

4167 Welling Ave, Charlotte NC 28208



SPECIAL MOVE-IN OFFER! For the first three months of the lease, Pay $850. After that, the rent amount will return to the original rate of $950 a month for remainder of lease



This completely remodeled 3BD/1BA Home available for rent is truly amazing, to say the least! Located in the lovely Thomasboro - Hoskins neighborhood convenient to I-85, this home is within walking distance to Hoskin park, close proximity to Charlotte Douglas Airport and minutes from Uptown Charlotte.



This Gorgeous unit includes the following:



* Entire unit freshly painted in a lovely contemporary color.

* enjoy special moments with the ones you love the most in your spacious Living room.

* Newly installed carpet.

* New Kitchen Appliances Included For Your Comfort

* spend those warmer days relaxing in your home equipped with Central Air Conditioning.

* 3 lovely Spacious Bedrooms for you and your family.

* Oversized Backyard Perfect for Entertaining Friends



This stunning All Brick Home with its gorgeous curb appeal is Minutes From the scrumptious Pinky\'s Westside Grill, Original Chicken and Ribs!! At This Price W/ all the Recent Upgrades to the Property, IT WILL NOT LAST! Why not start the New Year in a new space!.



To Schedule a Showing or to Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com



(Se Habla Espanol)