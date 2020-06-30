All apartments in Charlotte
4115 Foxford Place
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4115 Foxford Place

4115 Foxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Foxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Shannon Park - Beautifully updated mid-century home in desirable Shannon Park. This fantastic home features a large and sunny open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops great cabinet space and all appliances including gas stove. Hall bath has lovely tiled shower and updated vanity. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Connections for stack-able washer/dryer. Fenced yard. The home is situated on a large private lot with outdoor living space, storage building and space for a garden. Close to NoDa, Plaza Midwood and easy commute to Uptown and all of the best Charlotte has to offer.

(RLNE4404483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Foxford Place have any available units?
4115 Foxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Foxford Place have?
Some of 4115 Foxford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Foxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Foxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Foxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Foxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Foxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Foxford Place offers parking.
Does 4115 Foxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Foxford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Foxford Place have a pool?
No, 4115 Foxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Foxford Place have accessible units?
No, 4115 Foxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Foxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Foxford Place has units with dishwashers.

