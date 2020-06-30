4115 Foxford Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Shannon Park - Beautifully updated mid-century home in desirable Shannon Park. This fantastic home features a large and sunny open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops great cabinet space and all appliances including gas stove. Hall bath has lovely tiled shower and updated vanity. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Connections for stack-able washer/dryer. Fenced yard. The home is situated on a large private lot with outdoor living space, storage building and space for a garden. Close to NoDa, Plaza Midwood and easy commute to Uptown and all of the best Charlotte has to offer.



(RLNE4404483)