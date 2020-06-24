All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019

4109 Waterford Drive

4109 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Waterford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this BEAUTIFUL 4 BR 2.5 BA house located in South Charlotte! Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors! Spacious bedrooms & rooms! Huge backyard! Minutes from Southpark, Uptown, Dillworth, South End, and NODA! Don’t miss your opportunity to live in this beautiful house! Schedule your tour now, because it won’t last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4109 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4109 Waterford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Waterford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
