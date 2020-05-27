All apartments in Charlotte
4019 Munson Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:19 PM

4019 Munson Dr

4019 Munson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Munson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away in The Reserve at Canyon Hills, this spacious ranch-style house is just what you are looking for!

The floor plan features a beautiful entry foyer that leads into the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings. Featuring a brand-new fully-equipped appliance package, the kitchen is a cook's dream. White cabinets and granite counter tops add a nice touch. A separate dining area opens up into the family room.

Three bedroom, two baths and a laundry room complete the home.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Munson Dr have any available units?
4019 Munson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4019 Munson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Munson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Munson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Munson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Munson Dr offer parking?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Munson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Munson Dr have a pool?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Munson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Munson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Munson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Munson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

