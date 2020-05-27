4019 Munson Dr

Amenities
Tucked away in The Reserve at Canyon Hills, this spacious ranch-style house is just what you are looking for!
The floor plan features a beautiful entry foyer that leads into the spacious family room with vaulted ceilings. Featuring a brand-new fully-equipped appliance package, the kitchen is a cook's dream. White cabinets and granite counter tops add a nice touch. A separate dining area opens up into the family room.
Three bedroom, two baths and a laundry room complete the home.
Pets conditional.
