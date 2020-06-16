All apartments in Charlotte
3931 Bearwood Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

3931 Bearwood Ave

3931 Bearwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Bearwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit and receive (1) month of free rent OR split the $1175 rent credit over 3 months!

SELF-TOUR - NoDa - Single family - 2 bed / 1 Bath - - Available for immediate move in
Cozy 2 bed and 1 bathroom located in NoDa area, Central to I-85, I-77, night life, restaurants, and shopping. Come with modern finishes available for lease. Home sits a short walk from the New Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, and is perfect for someone looking for quick, easy access to Uptown Charlotte. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has fresh finishing's throughout. Interior touches give this traditional home a modern updated twist with cool grey interior walls, wood laminate flooring, granite countertops, and upgraded fixtures. This property features an extra large back yard with privacy fence perfect for backyard BBQ's and privacy. Home includes large renovated shed perfect for hobbyists or extra storage.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Bearwood Ave have any available units?
3931 Bearwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 Bearwood Ave have?
Some of 3931 Bearwood Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 3931 Bearwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Bearwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Bearwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Bearwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Bearwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3931 Bearwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3931 Bearwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Bearwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Bearwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3931 Bearwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Bearwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3931 Bearwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Bearwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 Bearwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
