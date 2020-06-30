3920 Sharon Road #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center elevator gym pool bbq/grill

FURNISHED UNIT with New quartz countertops & tile backsplash, doors opening to oversized balcony from living rm & bedroom, Secure bldg with elevator access & new door locks. SS appliances all remain+WD. New countertop in oversized bathroom. Dining area adjoins large living area+bar. Great for entertaining. Access to renovated pool, business center, workout facility, outdoor grills&FP. Easy walk to South Park shopping, groceries, restaurants, library, Starbucks. Storage Unit available for $25.00 per month