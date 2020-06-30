All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3920 Sharon Road #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3920 Sharon Road #203
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

3920 Sharon Road #203

3920 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
FURNISHED UNIT with New quartz countertops & tile backsplash, doors opening to oversized balcony from living rm & bedroom, Secure bldg with elevator access & new door locks. SS appliances all remain+WD. New countertop in oversized bathroom. Dining area adjoins large living area+bar. Great for entertaining. Access to renovated pool, business center, workout facility, outdoor grills&FP. Easy walk to South Park shopping, groceries, restaurants, library, Starbucks. Storage Unit available for $25.00 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have any available units?
3920 Sharon Road #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have?
Some of 3920 Sharon Road #203's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Sharon Road #203 currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Sharon Road #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Sharon Road #203 pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Sharon Road #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 offer parking?
No, 3920 Sharon Road #203 does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Sharon Road #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Sharon Road #203 has a pool.
Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have accessible units?
Yes, 3920 Sharon Road #203 has accessible units.
Does 3920 Sharon Road #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Sharon Road #203 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte