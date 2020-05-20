All apartments in Charlotte
3617 Braden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Braden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will fall in love with the numerous updates made to this home such as the stylish fixtures, recently installed flooring, and kitchen appliances. The kitchen is warm, comfortable, and inviting. In addition to all this the back yard is large enough for all to enjoy. We invite you to tour this home to see all the other features that this home has to offer and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Braden Drive have any available units?
3617 Braden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3617 Braden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Braden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Braden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Braden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Braden Drive offer parking?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Braden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Braden Drive have a pool?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Braden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Braden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Braden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Braden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
