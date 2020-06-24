3615 Deruyter Circle

Amenities

Incredible, full-brick home on 1/2 acre lot in Radbourne subdivision in University area, offering clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and greenway! Home has 3562 s.f. with 5 BRs (or 4 BRs + bonus) and 3.5 BA. Open floor plan on main level has beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen has wall ovens, gas cooktop on center island. Enjoy the fantastic screened porch that steps out to a deck--great back yard space for entertaining. Great room has brick hearth with built-ins and coiffured ceiling. Separate dining room and formal living room. Upstairs is a large master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with closet built-ins. Back stairs lead to the HUGE bonus room (could use as a 5th BR or media room!) Two-car side-load garage. Convenient to UNCC, I-77, I-85.