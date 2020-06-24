All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3615 Deruyter Circle

3615 Deruyter Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Deruyter Cir, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Incredible, full-brick home on 1/2 acre lot in Radbourne subdivision in University area, offering clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and greenway! Home has 3562 s.f. with 5 BRs (or 4 BRs + bonus) and 3.5 BA. Open floor plan on main level has beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen has wall ovens, gas cooktop on center island. Enjoy the fantastic screened porch that steps out to a deck--great back yard space for entertaining. Great room has brick hearth with built-ins and coiffured ceiling. Separate dining room and formal living room. Upstairs is a large master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with closet built-ins. Back stairs lead to the HUGE bonus room (could use as a 5th BR or media room!) Two-car side-load garage. Convenient to UNCC, I-77, I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have any available units?
3615 Deruyter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Deruyter Circle have?
Some of 3615 Deruyter Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Deruyter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Deruyter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Deruyter Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Deruyter Circle offers parking.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Deruyter Circle has a pool.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have accessible units?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
