Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath bungalow in Piney Grove - Cute ALL BRICK Bungalow in the Piney Grove neighborhood that has been freshly painted with new light fixtures. This home has a spacious kitchen with plenty of wooden cabinets and new refrigerator in 2017. Open floor plan of living room, kitchen and dining area. This home has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Don't miss out!



(RLNE4695566)