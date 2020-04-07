3337 Braden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bright open floor plan. Home features new laminate wood floors that were installed in the 2 story living room and dining area. Living features a gas fireplace with views into the dining area and kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has private bathroom with soaking garden tub and a large walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom and a loft area upstairs overlooks living room and has new carpeting. Relax or entertain in the back yard that backs to mature trees. Photos are prior to current tenant moving in. For more information on this property or to schedule an appointment contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com