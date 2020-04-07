All apartments in Charlotte
3337 Braden Drive
3337 Braden Drive

3337 Braden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Braden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bright open floor plan. Home features new laminate wood floors that were installed in the 2 story living room and dining area. Living features a gas fireplace with views into the dining area and kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has private bathroom with soaking garden tub and a large walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom and a loft area upstairs overlooks living room and has new carpeting. Relax or entertain in the back yard that backs to mature trees. Photos are prior to current tenant moving in. For more information on this property or to schedule an appointment contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Braden Drive have any available units?
3337 Braden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 Braden Drive have?
Some of 3337 Braden Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Braden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Braden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Braden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Braden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3337 Braden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3337 Braden Drive does offer parking.
Does 3337 Braden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Braden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Braden Drive have a pool?
No, 3337 Braden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Braden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3337 Braden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Braden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 Braden Drive has units with dishwashers.
