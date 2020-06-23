All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 315 Alexander Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
315 Alexander Park Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:06 PM

315 Alexander Park Dr

315 Alexander Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 Alexander Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming two-story home, with an attached one-car garage, is tucked away in the Sugar Creek community on a peaceful, shaded lot.

This home features a bright kitchen with pantry. The kitchen also offers a full appliance package and is open to the breakfast area. Enjoy a lovely evening in the family room by the fireplace. New carpet throughout the home.

The master bath has a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. Two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, another full bath and a laundry room round out the top floor.

Convenient location between W. Craighead Rd and W Sugar Creek Rd, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Alexander Park Dr have any available units?
315 Alexander Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Alexander Park Dr have?
Some of 315 Alexander Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Alexander Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
315 Alexander Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Alexander Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Alexander Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 315 Alexander Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 315 Alexander Park Dr offers parking.
Does 315 Alexander Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Alexander Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Alexander Park Dr have a pool?
No, 315 Alexander Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 315 Alexander Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 315 Alexander Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Alexander Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Alexander Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte