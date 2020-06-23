315 Alexander Park Dr

Amenities
This charming two-story home, with an attached one-car garage, is tucked away in the Sugar Creek community on a peaceful, shaded lot.
This home features a bright kitchen with pantry. The kitchen also offers a full appliance package and is open to the breakfast area. Enjoy a lovely evening in the family room by the fireplace. New carpet throughout the home.
The master bath has a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. Two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, another full bath and a laundry room round out the top floor.
Convenient location between W. Craighead Rd and W Sugar Creek Rd, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.
Pets conditional.
We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!
**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**