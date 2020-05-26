Amenities

3105 Glen Summit Drive Available 03/27/19 3105 Glen Summit Drive - ELT - ***OCCUPIED***SHOWINGS ONLY*** ELT Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in Providence Glen, Large BONUS room can be used as a 5th bedroom! Kitchen features a center island, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops! Washer & Dryer also included. Office on the main floor. New flooring throughout. Large deck with hot tub, overlooking fenced in back yard with play set and separate cozy fire pit area! ELEMENTARY school is MCKEE ROAD, MIDDLE school is JAY M. ROBINSON, HIGH school is PROVIDENCE. This home is a definite must see!!



I-485 to Exit 57/NC-16/Providence Rd, Left on to NC-16 N/Providence Rd, Right on to McKee Rd, Left on to Glen Summit Drive



