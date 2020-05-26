All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3105 Glen Summit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3105 Glen Summit Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3105 Glen Summit Drive

3105 Glen Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3105 Glen Summit Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
3105 Glen Summit Drive Available 03/27/19 3105 Glen Summit Drive - ELT - ***OCCUPIED***SHOWINGS ONLY*** ELT Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled in Providence Glen, Large BONUS room can be used as a 5th bedroom! Kitchen features a center island, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops! Washer & Dryer also included. Office on the main floor. New flooring throughout. Large deck with hot tub, overlooking fenced in back yard with play set and separate cozy fire pit area! ELEMENTARY school is MCKEE ROAD, MIDDLE school is JAY M. ROBINSON, HIGH school is PROVIDENCE. This home is a definite must see!!

I-485 to Exit 57/NC-16/Providence Rd, Left on to NC-16 N/Providence Rd, Right on to McKee Rd, Left on to Glen Summit Drive

(RLNE3279131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have any available units?
3105 Glen Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have?
Some of 3105 Glen Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Glen Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Glen Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Glen Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Glen Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive offer parking?
No, 3105 Glen Summit Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Glen Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 3105 Glen Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Glen Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Glen Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Glen Summit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte