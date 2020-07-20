3026 Ernest Russell Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Come home and relax on the welcoming rocking chair front porch. This bright and open home features a formal dining room area with decorative molding and trey ceiling and is open to the living room with a gas fireplace. The eat in kitchen has a center island, 42" cabinets, glass tile back splash, and a walk in pantry. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and a spa like private bath with dual sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious and both have ceiling fans as well as the large loft area which surround sound is great for a media rooms. Entertain on the extend patio out back with views of the fenced in yard and the mature trees behind the property. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com