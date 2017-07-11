All apartments in Charlotte
3025 Iredell Drive
3025 Iredell Drive

3025 Iredell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Iredell Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Milhaven Park 3 Bedroom House - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! This home has tons of windows to bring in natural light! Hardwood floors throughout and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Range and refrigerator are included. This home also features Washer/Dryer connections. There is a large backyard great for entertaining and a covered carport. Conveniently located near many restaurants and shopping centers!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2408522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Iredell Drive have any available units?
3025 Iredell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Iredell Drive have?
Some of 3025 Iredell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Iredell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Iredell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Iredell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Iredell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3025 Iredell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Iredell Drive offers parking.
Does 3025 Iredell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Iredell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Iredell Drive have a pool?
No, 3025 Iredell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Iredell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 Iredell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Iredell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Iredell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
