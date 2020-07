Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Cute 3BR bungalow in Washington Heights is roomy and features a sunny kitchen with appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. bright family room and a nice sized master with 2 more bedrooms and hall bath. This home has a great backyard and a carport! Close to schools, shopping and short walk to L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



Neighborhood: Washington Heights



High school: West Charlotte High School



Middle school: Ranson Middle School



