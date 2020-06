Amenities

Great location just north of Plaza Midwood and the Noda area. Completely renovated kitchen with brand new cabinetry, flooring, and stainless steel appliances. White subway tile back splash. Plenty of windows to allow great natural lighting. Stack W/D included in hallway by bathroom. Tub to ceiling tiling in bathroom with updated fixtures. Tranquil back yard with stone seating area. Charming home in Plaza Hills. Contact us today for viewing request! Property is move in ready.