All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2654 Dilworth Heights Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2654 Dilworth Heights Ln

2654 Dilworth Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2654 Dilworth Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome 3B/2.5B in Dilworth!! - Property Id: 170616

Larger three bedroom townhouse, with master down and 2-story family room. Gleaming hardwoods throughout first floor with easy flow from living areas to updated kitchen, and out to cute, private, fenced backyard. New LG Washer/Dryer, stainless steel top-of-the line fridge, stove and dishwasher, new water heater, newer HVAC, new interior paint. Two bedrooms upstairs share a large bath and a loft that serves as tremendous "flex" space. Community boasts swimming pool, good parking, and is walking distance to Freedom Park, South End and Dilworth! Also minutes away from uptown, and walking distance from public transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170616
Property Id 170616

(RLNE5372142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have any available units?
2654 Dilworth Heights Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have?
Some of 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2654 Dilworth Heights Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln offers parking.
Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln has a pool.
Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have accessible units?
No, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2654 Dilworth Heights Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte