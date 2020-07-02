2616 Rustic Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

***Available Now*** Spacious 4-sided 4 BR 2 and a half BA Georgian style brick beauty, close to Siskey Y.M.C.A and downtown Charlotte! Newly updated with hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous living space with separate living, dining on one side and renovated eat-in kitchen with large island, lots of cabinets, granite counters and appliances in the middle with huge family room with brick fireplace on other side. A wonderful space for entertaining. Upper level includes large Master Suite with sitting area, gorgeous renovated MBA plus 3 more BR and hall BA. Entertain friends and neighbors on the huge patio and private wooded backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Providence Plantation



High school: Providence High School



Middle school: Crestdale Middle School



Elementary school: Providence Spring Elementary School



