2616 Rustic Ridge Court
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:13 AM

2616 Rustic Ridge Court

2616 Rustic Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Rustic Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Spacious 4-sided 4 BR 2 and a half BA Georgian style brick beauty, close to Siskey Y.M.C.A and downtown Charlotte! Newly updated with hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous living space with separate living, dining on one side and renovated eat-in kitchen with large island, lots of cabinets, granite counters and appliances in the middle with huge family room with brick fireplace on other side. A wonderful space for entertaining. Upper level includes large Master Suite with sitting area, gorgeous renovated MBA plus 3 more BR and hall BA. Entertain friends and neighbors on the huge patio and private wooded backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Providence Plantation

High school: Providence High School

Middle school: Crestdale Middle School

Elementary school: Providence Spring Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

