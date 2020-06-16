Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

2610 Double Oaks Road - Beautiful and spacious craftsman style home in popular Brightwalk neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout, bright, modern kitchen designed for entertaining, dining and living space opening to a screened in porch and cobble stone patio you will enjoy year round! 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Walkable to Camp North End and The Music Factory - known for multiple concert venues, bars and restaurants and popular Food Truck Fridays! Minutes from major thoroughfares 277, 77 and 85. Please view our 3D walkthrough of this property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XewppXVho75&brand=0



(RLNE4078977)