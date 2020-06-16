All apartments in Charlotte
2610 Double Oaks Road
2610 Double Oaks Road

2610 Double Oaks Rd · (980) 297-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2610 Double Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2610 Double Oaks Road · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2610 Double Oaks Road - Beautiful and spacious craftsman style home in popular Brightwalk neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout, bright, modern kitchen designed for entertaining, dining and living space opening to a screened in porch and cobble stone patio you will enjoy year round! 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Walkable to Camp North End and The Music Factory - known for multiple concert venues, bars and restaurants and popular Food Truck Fridays! Minutes from major thoroughfares 277, 77 and 85. Please view our 3D walkthrough of this property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XewppXVho75&brand=0

(RLNE4078977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have any available units?
2610 Double Oaks Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2610 Double Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Double Oaks Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Double Oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road offer parking?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Double Oaks Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Double Oaks Road does not have units with air conditioning.
