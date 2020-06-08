2607 Reid Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will fall in love with this over-sized, spacious home! As you pull up, prepare to be impressed by the lovely curb appeal that has been meticulously maintained. The bright flowers and manicured bushes are just beautiful! The covered front porch greets you and leads you right into the spacious living area. This room comes complete with a modern, cozy fireplace and fresh clean carpeting! The dining area and updated kitchen are completely open to each other and the kitchen boasts all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! The garage has been converted into a HUGE second living space complete with lovely french doors that lead back outside. Upstairs you will find the great big secondary bedrooms and the wonderful master bedroom which has a walk-in master closet and private master bathroom. You do not want to miss out on this fabulous rental! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will neve

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.