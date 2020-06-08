All apartments in Charlotte
2607 Reid Park Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:05 PM

2607 Reid Park Lane

2607 Reid Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Reid Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this over-sized, spacious home! As you pull up, prepare to be impressed by the lovely curb appeal that has been meticulously maintained. The bright flowers and manicured bushes are just beautiful! The covered front porch greets you and leads you right into the spacious living area. This room comes complete with a modern, cozy fireplace and fresh clean carpeting! The dining area and updated kitchen are completely open to each other and the kitchen boasts all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! The garage has been converted into a HUGE second living space complete with lovely french doors that lead back outside. Upstairs you will find the great big secondary bedrooms and the wonderful master bedroom which has a walk-in master closet and private master bathroom. You do not want to miss out on this fabulous rental! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will neve
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Reid Park Lane have any available units?
2607 Reid Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Reid Park Lane have?
Some of 2607 Reid Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Reid Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Reid Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Reid Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Reid Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Reid Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Reid Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2607 Reid Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Reid Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Reid Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2607 Reid Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Reid Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2607 Reid Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Reid Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Reid Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
