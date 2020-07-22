All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:06 PM

2606 Chickadee Drive

2606 Chickadee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Chickadee Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have any available units?
2606 Chickadee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2606 Chickadee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Chickadee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Chickadee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Chickadee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive offer parking?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Chickadee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 Chickadee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
