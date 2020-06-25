All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

2437 Shenandoah Avenue

2437 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern and charming single level 2bd/1ba home in a quiet neighborhood in Chantilly. Newly renovated with a full kitchen remodel. Highlights include: commercial style appliance package, black granite and butcher block countertops, and clean white cabinets. Just minutes from Plaza Midwood and only 2 miles from the energy of Uptown Charlotte. 15 minute walk to breweries, restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and easy access to public transport. **Fully furnished rental option available at $2600 a month.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have any available units?
2437 Shenandoah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have?
Some of 2437 Shenandoah Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Shenandoah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Shenandoah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Shenandoah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue offer parking?
No, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have a pool?
No, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Shenandoah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Shenandoah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
