2437 Shenandoah Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Modern and charming single level 2bd/1ba home in a quiet neighborhood in Chantilly. Newly renovated with a full kitchen remodel. Highlights include: commercial style appliance package, black granite and butcher block countertops, and clean white cabinets. Just minutes from Plaza Midwood and only 2 miles from the energy of Uptown Charlotte. 15 minute walk to breweries, restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and easy access to public transport. **Fully furnished rental option available at $2600 a month.**