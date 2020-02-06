2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning

A cozy and beautifully maintained single family home, located along the #1 CATS bus route with a stop in front of the house. This corner lot has a lovely front yard and a sitting porch where you can enjoy conversing with your neighbors or just sit and watch others driving by. With easy access to I-77 and just minutes from uptown, this home has many benefits to experience.



This home is available for immediate move-in upon approval.



Home features:



* Large living room with a closed fireplace and decorative mantle,

* Wide entertaining style kitchen with attached dining,

* Refrigerator, oven, dishwasher included,

* Laundry hookups in large mud room,

* Extra entry room at rear,

* Ceiling fans in all rooms,

* Wood laminate floors throughout,

* 2 large bedrooms



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



No pets allowed.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools assigned;



Bruns Ave. Elementary

Ransom Middle School

West Charlotte High School