2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:05 PM

2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road

2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
A cozy and beautifully maintained single family home, located along the #1 CATS bus route with a stop in front of the house. This corner lot has a lovely front yard and a sitting porch where you can enjoy conversing with your neighbors or just sit and watch others driving by. With easy access to I-77 and just minutes from uptown, this home has many benefits to experience.

This home is available for immediate move-in upon approval.

Home features:

* Large living room with a closed fireplace and decorative mantle,
* Wide entertaining style kitchen with attached dining,
* Refrigerator, oven, dishwasher included,
* Laundry hookups in large mud room,
* Extra entry room at rear,
* Ceiling fans in all rooms,
* Wood laminate floors throughout,
* 2 large bedrooms

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

No pets allowed.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools assigned;

Bruns Ave. Elementary
Ransom Middle School
West Charlotte High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have any available units?
2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have?
Some of 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Rozzelles Ferry Road has units with dishwashers.
