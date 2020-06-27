Brand new Townhome in the Uptown West Terraces complex. Open floor plan with beautiful modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home features a scenic rooftop terrace with view of the Charlotte skyline and equipped for outdoor entertainment. Only dogs allowed if under 25 lbs. To apply go to www.northpointam.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have?
Some of 224 Uptown West Dr. #48's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 currently offering any rent specials?
224 Uptown West Dr. #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 is pet friendly.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 offer parking?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not offer parking.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have a pool?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have a pool.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have accessible units?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have units with dishwashers.