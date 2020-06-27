All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 224 Uptown West Dr. #48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
224 Uptown West Dr. #48
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:50 AM

224 Uptown West Dr. #48

224 Uptown West Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

224 Uptown West Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new Townhome in the Uptown West Terraces complex. Open floor plan with beautiful modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home features a scenic rooftop terrace with view of the Charlotte skyline and equipped for outdoor entertainment. Only dogs allowed if under 25 lbs. To apply go to www.northpointam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have any available units?
224 Uptown West Dr. #48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have?
Some of 224 Uptown West Dr. #48's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 currently offering any rent specials?
224 Uptown West Dr. #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 is pet friendly.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 offer parking?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not offer parking.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have a pool?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have a pool.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have accessible units?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Uptown West Dr. #48 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte