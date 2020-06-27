224 Uptown West Dr. #48

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new Townhome in the Uptown West Terraces complex. Open floor plan with beautiful modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home features a scenic rooftop terrace with view of the Charlotte skyline and equipped for outdoor entertainment. Only dogs allowed if under 25 lbs. To apply go to www.northpointam.com