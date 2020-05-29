All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:31 PM

219 West 8th Street

219 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Fourth Ward is sure to impress. It features soaring wood floors throughout the main areas, custom black cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, and numerous outdoor areas perfect for entertaining. It is truly tough to find value like this, in this price range in Uptown. Contact us today fora viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 West 8th Street have any available units?
219 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 West 8th Street have?
Some of 219 West 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 219 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 219 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 219 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
