219 West 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Fourth Ward is sure to impress. It features soaring wood floors throughout the main areas, custom black cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated fixtures, and numerous outdoor areas perfect for entertaining. It is truly tough to find value like this, in this price range in Uptown. Contact us today fora viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.