2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful house with 1st-floor open plan. Laminte wood on 1st floor. Spacious master bed with cathedral ceiling, master bath with dual vanity and garden tub. Leveled and Fenced backyard for privacy.

Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Washer and dryer hookup on 2nd floor. Lots of natural light . Award winning schools. Community Pool, Community Tennis Courts ; Com.Basketball; Com. Playground. Shopping and Dining right outside the neighborhood. Tenant responsible all utilities and yard maintenance. No pets. No smoking.