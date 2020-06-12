All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive

2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful house with 1st-floor open plan. Laminte wood on 1st floor. Spacious master bed with cathedral ceiling, master bath with dual vanity and garden tub. Leveled and Fenced backyard for privacy.
Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Washer and dryer hookup on 2nd floor. Lots of natural light . Award winning schools. Community Pool, Community Tennis Courts ; Com.Basketball; Com. Playground. Shopping and Dining right outside the neighborhood. Tenant responsible all utilities and yard maintenance. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have any available units?
2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have?
Some of 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Mckenzie Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte