2039 Camp Greene St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d60bbb206f ---- 2039 Camp Greene Street Charlotte NC 28208 **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FOR THE 1ST THREE MONTHS** After 3 months rent will revert to the original Price of $1,295!! **Beautiful Newly Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes from Downtown Charlotte!** This Gorgeous house features 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a bonus room used as an office. Original beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with granite counter tops and Custom white cabinets with tons of storage space. Newly remodeled bathroom right off the spacious living room. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Full privacy fenced-in big back yard great for entertainment. Want to be Close to Uptown and all it\'s amenities: B of A Stadium, Restaurants, Cultural Activities, Entertainment, Hornet\'s Basketball, Charlotte Knights Baseball and so much more. Light-Rail coming to Wilkinson, a short walk away. Close to Airport, I-77 and I-85. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)