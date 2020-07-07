All apartments in Charlotte
2039 Camp Greene St
2039 Camp Greene St

2039 Camp Greene Street · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d60bbb206f ---- 2039 Camp Greene Street Charlotte NC 28208 **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FOR THE 1ST THREE MONTHS** After 3 months rent will revert to the original Price of $1,295!! **Beautiful Newly Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes from Downtown Charlotte!** This Gorgeous house features 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a bonus room used as an office. Original beautiful hardwood floors through out the home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances included with granite counter tops and Custom white cabinets with tons of storage space. Newly remodeled bathroom right off the spacious living room. Washer and dryer included for your convenience! Full privacy fenced-in big back yard great for entertainment. Want to be Close to Uptown and all it\'s amenities: B of A Stadium, Restaurants, Cultural Activities, Entertainment, Hornet\'s Basketball, Charlotte Knights Baseball and so much more. Light-Rail coming to Wilkinson, a short walk away. Close to Airport, I-77 and I-85. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Camp Greene St have any available units?
2039 Camp Greene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Camp Greene St have?
Some of 2039 Camp Greene St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Camp Greene St currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Camp Greene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Camp Greene St pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Camp Greene St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2039 Camp Greene St offer parking?
No, 2039 Camp Greene St does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Camp Greene St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2039 Camp Greene St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Camp Greene St have a pool?
No, 2039 Camp Greene St does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Camp Greene St have accessible units?
No, 2039 Camp Greene St does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Camp Greene St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Camp Greene St does not have units with dishwashers.

