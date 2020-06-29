All apartments in Charlotte
1909 Abbott Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

1909 Abbott Street

1909 Abbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Abbott Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South End townhouse ideally located near restaurants, shopping and walking distance to the the light rail. Lower floor contains a half bath and ideal location for a fully functional office. Main floor features an open floor plan containing a kitchen with granite counter tops and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, large family area and a half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the upper floor with private bathrooms containing huge glassed in showers. Master bathroom has double vanity and large soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Abbott Street have any available units?
1909 Abbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Abbott Street have?
Some of 1909 Abbott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Abbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Abbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Abbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Abbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1909 Abbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Abbott Street offers parking.
Does 1909 Abbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Abbott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Abbott Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Abbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Abbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Abbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Abbott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Abbott Street has units with dishwashers.
