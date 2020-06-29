1909 Abbott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

South End townhouse ideally located near restaurants, shopping and walking distance to the the light rail. Lower floor contains a half bath and ideal location for a fully functional office. Main floor features an open floor plan containing a kitchen with granite counter tops and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, large family area and a half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the upper floor with private bathrooms containing huge glassed in showers. Master bathroom has double vanity and large soaking tub.