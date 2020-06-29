1909 Abbott Street

Amenities
South End townhouse ideally located near restaurants, shopping and walking distance to the the light rail. Lower floor contains a half bath and ideal location for a fully functional office. Main floor features an open floor plan containing a kitchen with granite counter tops and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, large family area and a half bath. Both bedrooms are located on the upper floor with private bathrooms containing huge glassed in showers. Master bathroom has double vanity and large soaking tub.