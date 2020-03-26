1843 Royal Gorge Avenue

Amenities
Leasing a beautiful 3 Bed, Corner Townhome in the desirable Park South Station from April, 2019. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, clubhouse, lawn care, and trash/recycling pickup.
2,149 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including Fridge, gas stove, gas fireplace, ceiling fans.
Office, sunroom living room downstairs; built-in desk, 3 bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Please contact to set up a viewing today!