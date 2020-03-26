All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1843 Royal Gorge Avenue

1843 Royal Gorge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1843 Royal Gorge Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Leasing a beautiful 3 Bed, Corner Townhome in the desirable Park South Station from April, 2019. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, clubhouse, lawn care, and trash/recycling pickup.
2,149 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including Fridge, gas stove, gas fireplace, ceiling fans.
Office, sunroom living room downstairs; built-in desk, 3 bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Please contact to set up a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have any available units?
1843 Royal Gorge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have?
Some of 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Royal Gorge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue has a pool.
Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Royal Gorge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
