1843 Royal Gorge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Leasing a beautiful 3 Bed, Corner Townhome in the desirable Park South Station from April, 2019. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, clubhouse, lawn care, and trash/recycling pickup.

2,149 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, including Fridge, gas stove, gas fireplace, ceiling fans.

Office, sunroom living room downstairs; built-in desk, 3 bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Please contact to set up a viewing today!