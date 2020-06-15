1832 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

A must see! Southern charm duplex at its finest in the beautiful residential area of Villa Heights. Enjoy the inviting front porch in this quite friendly neighborhood!



This newly updated home features a dream kitchen with all updated appliances! Get ready to enjoy memorable nights in the large living room that has amazing hardwood floors and fresh paint. This home comes equipped with an updated security system making this home very safe and secure!



Enjoy great summer days in your fenced in backyard! This home is perfect for any resident!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.