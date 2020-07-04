All apartments in Charlotte
1824 Nassau Blvd

1824 Nassau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Nassau Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- This charming home is located in the Plaza Midwood area, less than a mile from shopping and restaurants. This home boasts great features including beautiful wood flooring throughout, large living area, newly remodeled bath, a cozy kitchen, office, nest heating and air, smart key system, and both garage and on street parking! With plenty of yard space, perfect for dogs! Located only minutes from Noda and Uptown Charlotte, you do not want to miss this one! Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.

(RLNE5438857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have any available units?
1824 Nassau Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1824 Nassau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Nassau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Nassau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Nassau Blvd offers parking.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have a pool?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Nassau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Nassau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
