1824 Nassau Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

- This charming home is located in the Plaza Midwood area, less than a mile from shopping and restaurants. This home boasts great features including beautiful wood flooring throughout, large living area, newly remodeled bath, a cozy kitchen, office, nest heating and air, smart key system, and both garage and on street parking! With plenty of yard space, perfect for dogs! Located only minutes from Noda and Uptown Charlotte, you do not want to miss this one! Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.



(RLNE5438857)