Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1820 Dallas Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1820 Dallas Avenue

1820 Dallas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Dallas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1820 Dallas Avenue Available 04/01/20 1820 Dallas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - This updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood, just minutes from uptown, Cotswold, shopping, restaurants, parks, museums and more! The exterior of the home features mature hardwoods, front porch, deck and fenced back yard. Inside you will find a Living Room with laminate flooring, crown molding, ceiling fan, renovated Kitchen with eat-at bar, Range/Oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. Bedrooms are bright and open and feature laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Additional features include storm door, renovated bathroom and much more. Built in 1948 (updated in 2012). Approx 945 sf. Pets Negotiable/No Smoking

Directions: From Cotswold, go North on Sharon Amity, to (L) onto Kelly Rd, to (L) onto Dallas Ave. From Uptown, take 7th St/Monroe Rd, to (R) onto Sharon Amity, to (R) onto Kelly Rd, to (L) onto Dallas Ave.

(RLNE2462321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Dallas Avenue have any available units?
1820 Dallas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Dallas Avenue have?
Some of 1820 Dallas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Dallas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Dallas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Dallas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Dallas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Dallas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1820 Dallas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Dallas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Dallas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Dallas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1820 Dallas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Dallas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 Dallas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Dallas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Dallas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

