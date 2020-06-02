Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1820 Dallas Avenue Available 04/01/20 1820 Dallas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - This updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood, just minutes from uptown, Cotswold, shopping, restaurants, parks, museums and more! The exterior of the home features mature hardwoods, front porch, deck and fenced back yard. Inside you will find a Living Room with laminate flooring, crown molding, ceiling fan, renovated Kitchen with eat-at bar, Range/Oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. Bedrooms are bright and open and feature laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Additional features include storm door, renovated bathroom and much more. Built in 1948 (updated in 2012). Approx 945 sf. Pets Negotiable/No Smoking



Directions: From Cotswold, go North on Sharon Amity, to (L) onto Kelly Rd, to (L) onto Dallas Ave. From Uptown, take 7th St/Monroe Rd, to (R) onto Sharon Amity, to (R) onto Kelly Rd, to (L) onto Dallas Ave.



(RLNE2462321)