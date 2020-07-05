All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:24 PM

1708 Joseph Hewes Court

1708 Joseph Hewes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Joseph Hewes Ct, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located 0.2 mi from Independence Blvd tucked away in a new community. 3 BR, 2.5 BA open floor plan allows for entertaining. Breeze into Uptown (just 8 minutes away) if you commute or just want a night out on the town. Attached, 2-car garage, W/D in-unit, large bedrooms & a large closet for storage at the top of the stairs. Photos are representative of the same floor plan unit. This property has stainless appliances.

Lease will include Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have any available units?
1708 Joseph Hewes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1708 Joseph Hewes Court currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Joseph Hewes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Joseph Hewes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court offers parking.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have a pool?
No, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have accessible units?
No, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Joseph Hewes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Joseph Hewes Court does not have units with air conditioning.

