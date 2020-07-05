1708 Joseph Hewes Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located 0.2 mi from Independence Blvd tucked away in a new community. 3 BR, 2.5 BA open floor plan allows for entertaining. Breeze into Uptown (just 8 minutes away) if you commute or just want a night out on the town. Attached, 2-car garage, W/D in-unit, large bedrooms & a large closet for storage at the top of the stairs. Photos are representative of the same floor plan unit. This property has stainless appliances.



Lease will include Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) for $12/mo

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.