17019 Greenlawn Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautifully updated townhouse with great kitchen - white cabinets, granite countertop including on center island, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor, which has spacious living/dining area, kitchen, laundry room and half bath. Washer dryer not included, but w/d currently there available for purchase or removal. Second floor has 2 complete master bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, double sink vanities, combination shower/soaking tub, linen closets and large walk-in closets. Welcoming covered front sitting porch and private back patio overlooking wooded area. Community pool.