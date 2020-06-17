All apartments in Charlotte
17019 Greenlawn Hills Court

17019 Greenlawn Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully updated townhouse with great kitchen - white cabinets, granite countertop including on center island, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor, which has spacious living/dining area, kitchen, laundry room and half bath. Washer dryer not included, but w/d currently there available for purchase or removal. Second floor has 2 complete master bedrooms, both with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, double sink vanities, combination shower/soaking tub, linen closets and large walk-in closets. Welcoming covered front sitting porch and private back patio overlooking wooded area. Community pool.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

