16328 Magnolia Woods Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Executive Ballantyne Townhome, master & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Features 2 full baths up, powder/half bath on the main. Two car garage, opener, fenced back yard with patio. Open floor plan boasting Great room, formal dining area and kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, double bowl kitchen sink, neutral colors throughout and 2 useful pantries. Hardwood flooring on the main level. Large Master suite with walk in closet, trey ceiling, shower & garden tub both with tile surround, double vanities. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Great schools. Washer and dryer included.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.