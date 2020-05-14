All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

16328 Magnolia Woods Ln

16328 Magnolia Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16328 Magnolia Woods Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Ballantyne Townhome, master & 2 bedrooms upstairs. Features 2 full baths up, powder/half bath on the main. Two car garage, opener, fenced back yard with patio. Open floor plan boasting Great room, formal dining area and kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, double bowl kitchen sink, neutral colors throughout and 2 useful pantries. Hardwood flooring on the main level. Large Master suite with walk in closet, trey ceiling, shower & garden tub both with tile surround, double vanities. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Great schools. Washer and dryer included.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have any available units?
16328 Magnolia Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have?
Some of 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16328 Magnolia Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln offers parking.
Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have a pool?
No, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16328 Magnolia Woods Ln has units with dishwashers.
