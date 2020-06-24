All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1608 Sumter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1608 Sumter Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1608 Sumter Avenue

1608 Sumter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Sumter Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Right Outside of Uptown, Single Family Charmer for Immediate Lease! - Lovely and move in ready! This adorable home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Rich hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, architectural details, custom shower and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms and great size living room right outside of Center City Charlotte! Where else can you find that? Large, privacy fence is great for entertaining! Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3559693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have any available units?
1608 Sumter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Sumter Avenue have?
Some of 1608 Sumter Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Sumter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Sumter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Sumter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Sumter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue offer parking?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have a pool?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Sumter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Sumter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte